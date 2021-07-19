The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDVSY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.95. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.87.

Separately, Investec downgraded The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

