The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Insider Sells $626,262.66 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66.

NYSE:BKE opened at $42.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.46.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The Buckle’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

