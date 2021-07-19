The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the June 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRTG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.11. 90,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

