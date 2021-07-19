The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,601 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.96.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $324.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.42. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.75 and a 12 month high of $328.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

