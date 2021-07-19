The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WY. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

