The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEEK from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get SEEK alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKLTY opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.73. SEEK has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.