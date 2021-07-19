The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Textron (NYSE:TXT)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $82.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 10,538 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $668,214.58. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,144 shares of company stock worth $3,588,740. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $53,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

