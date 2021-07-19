The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,100” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Thursday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,872.55.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

