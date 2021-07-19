The Interpublic Group of Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,964 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 574% compared to the average daily volume of 588 put options.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,308. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

