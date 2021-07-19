The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Joint were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $83.40 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other The Joint news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.