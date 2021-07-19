The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 5,900 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $387,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $511,044.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65.

Shares of LOVE opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.04 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

