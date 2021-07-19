The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Lovesac by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 10.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,574 shares of company stock worth $9,084,300. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $60.42 on Monday. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $912.04 million, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

