The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in The New Home by 149.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 183,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 109,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 111.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 43.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,676 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Home alerts:

Shares of NWHM stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.70. 63,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,116. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.54. The New Home has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.