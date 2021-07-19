The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.33. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. Research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

