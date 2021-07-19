The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

The Southern has increased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

NYSE SO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.14. The Southern has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

