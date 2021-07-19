The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Buys $327,430.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) major shareholder Maquia Investments North Ameri acquired 32,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $327,430.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

JOE opened at $41.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The St. Joe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,423,000 after buying an additional 199,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $17,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The St. Joe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The St. Joe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

