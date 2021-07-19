The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,990,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of The Timken worth $39,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Timken by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

