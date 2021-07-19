Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.54 Million Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $119.83 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.