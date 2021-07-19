Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 56,414 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 246.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of eXp World worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 285,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $531,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 715,080 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $13,927,800. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $32.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 137.53 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

