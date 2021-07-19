Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 685 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Balchem were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $129.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $92.60 and a 1-year high of $134.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

