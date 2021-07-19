Tornado Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.51 or 0.00116368 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $207,035.12 and $42,901.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00097171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00143499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,684.11 or 1.00107160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

