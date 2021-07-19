Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $3.53 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48.

TOTZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

