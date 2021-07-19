Total Produce (LON:TOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $235.00

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 27143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £863.58 million and a PE ratio of 24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Total Produce’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Total Produce’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

