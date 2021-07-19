Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1-12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.64 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.700-$8.000 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $189.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

