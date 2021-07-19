Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce $50.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.42 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $48.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $199.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $200.34 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $216.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.78 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $833.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $60,312.50. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.