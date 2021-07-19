TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after buying an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.78.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,700. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.