TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSC. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $20.65 on Monday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $684.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

