Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch Sells 2,695 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $79,071.30.

Todd Ritterbusch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $72.95 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

