TrustSwap Reaches Market Cap of $60.64 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $60.64 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013227 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.55 or 0.00773800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,064,919 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

