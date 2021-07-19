Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $374.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,717 shares of company stock worth $44,577,146. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

