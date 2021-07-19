Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24. Twin Vee PowerCats has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.58.

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets recreational power catamaran boats. The company sell its boats through a network of independent dealers in North America and the Caribbean. The company is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.