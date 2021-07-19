Twinbeech Capital LP Cuts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,920 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fortive by 4,873,160.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 243,658 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,433,287 shares of company stock worth $103,485,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

