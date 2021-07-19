Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 265.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises approximately 1.0% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $237,650,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $123,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $260.64 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.92, a PEG ratio of 325.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.