Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.65 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.30. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

