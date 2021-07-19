Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.70 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $727,250.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.