Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $3.63 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Yum China by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 225.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $2,692,400.00. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

