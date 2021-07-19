Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL opened at $72.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.