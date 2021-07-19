Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.25.

BURL stock opened at $320.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $175.89 and a one year high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

