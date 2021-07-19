Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,000. The TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 20.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.41 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

