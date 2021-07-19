Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Sells $2,615,520.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $180.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 1,344,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 44.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

