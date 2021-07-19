TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 19th (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

TZP Strategies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 19th. TZP Strategies Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

TZPSU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $996,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,788,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,305,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,207,000.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

