U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $61.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,900,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

