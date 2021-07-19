UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Greif worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $57.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.24. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

