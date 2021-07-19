UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vericel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 12.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,415,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.69 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,448 shares of company stock worth $2,509,079. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.