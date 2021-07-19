UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 153.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,509,000 after purchasing an additional 806,533 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

GBX opened at $40.94 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4,098.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

