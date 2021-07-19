UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ladder Capital worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after buying an additional 420,965 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 130,488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 247,355 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LADR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.12 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,692. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

