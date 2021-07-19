UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

