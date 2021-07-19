UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,538 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

