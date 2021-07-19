UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 42,382 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 42,382 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

