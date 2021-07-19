UBS Group AG Buys 6,552 Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PNI opened at $11.90 on Monday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

